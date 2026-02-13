Dem Rep. Correa on TSA, FEMA Being Hurt by Shutdown: ‘Got to Look at Fraud, Waste, and Abuse’

On Thursday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Situation Room,” Rep. Lou Correa (D-CA) responded to a question on TSA and FEMA being harmed by a DHS shutdown by stating, “$170 billion to Department of Homeland, 70 to ICE. They have more money than they know what to do with. We’ve got to look at fraud, waste, and abuse.”

Co-host Pamela Brown asked, [relevant exchange begins around 25:20] “If your party does not fund DHS, the TSA and FEMA will be impacted in the event of a shutdown far more than ICE and Customs and Border Protection. Are you comfortable with that?”

Correa answered, “Look, the big, beautiful bill last year, $170 billion to Department of Homeland, 70 to ICE. They have more money than they know what to do with. We’ve got to look at fraud, waste, and abuse. But the bottom line is, what we’re asking for, essentially, is, ICE is going to be on our streets, in our streets, to behave like police officers do that we have today, no masks, have body cameras, and you need warrants, judicial warrants to go into homes. American citizens today, ICE breaking into their home saying, oh, never mind, we were mistaken, but no warrant. This is not the America we signed up for. America is a country of freedom, constitutional, Fourth Amendment, and ICE is violating all of our constitutional rights. We will not tolerate that.”

