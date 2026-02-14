MS NOW’s Velshi: Rubio Talking About Protecting Culture, Civilization Is ‘Code’, ‘Worries Me’

On Saturday’s broadcast of MS NOW’s “Velshi,” host Ali Velshi said that Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s speech at the Munich Security Conference had “some code” in it “that appeals to some in the European right, including some governments, and certainly appeals to a whole lot of people at home.” Because, in the speech, Rubio “did talk about protecting our culture and our shared cultures and civilization.” Velshi also stated that “Protecting your civilization and culture, when coming out of this administration’s mouths, worries me.”

While speaking with Rep. Jason Crow (D-CO), Velshi said, “So, in Marco Rubio’s — there’s a lot of talk about how it was a nicer speech than JD Vance’s speech, largely because Marco Rubio is sort of cut from a different cloth. He just doesn’t talk the same way that JD Vance does.”

Velshi continued, “But he did talk about protecting our culture and our shared cultures and civilization. There’s some code in there that appeals to some in the European right, including some governments, and certainly appeals to a whole lot of people at home. Protecting your civilization and culture, when coming out of this administration’s mouths, worries me.”

