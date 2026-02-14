MS NOW’s Velshi: SAVE Act ‘Different from Voter Suppression Things We’ve Talked About’ Before

On Saturday’s broadcast of MS NOW’s “Velshi,” host Ali Velshi argued that “the SAVE Act is different from voter suppression things we’ve talked about in prior years.”

House Minority Leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) said, “Republicans are on the run politically, all across the country. They’re losing in states, whether [they] are red states, blue states, or purple states. We’ve just seen Republicans experience devastating losses in back-to-back weekends in Texas and in Louisiana, overperforming the 2024 Trump numbers in Texas by 31 points, and then in Louisiana by 37 points. So, Republicans have clearly come to the conclusion that they cannot win a free and fair election, and they’ve adopted voter suppression as an electoral strategy, which is one of the reasons why we are making sure that there is a clear separation between DHS and immigration enforcement activities that they undertake, which need to be fair and just and humane, and the ability for state and local officials to ensure that there are free and fair elections in the November midterm.”

Velshi then stated, “So, this sounds — there’s an overlap between everything you just said and the SAVE Act, which just passed the House, probably won’t pass in the Senate. But the point is, the SAVE Act is different from voter suppression things we’ve talked about in prior years. The Republicans would like you to believe it’s just about photo ID, it’s much more significant and complicated than that.”

