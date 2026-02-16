Dem Rep. Goldman: I Won’t Vote for DHS Funds Unless They ‘Cannot Rig Our Election’

On Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Arena,” Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY) stated that he won’t vote for any more money for the Department of Homeland Security unless “we make sure that the Department of Homeland Security cannot rig our election coming up in November.”

After mentioning unmasking ICE agents, requiring judicial warrants for searches, and addressing roving patrols as DHS funding conditions, Goldman said that “we’re not funding another dime to the Department of Homeland Security until, not only those three things that I mentioned are put in place, but, also, in my view, that we make sure that the Department of Homeland Security cannot rig our election coming up in November.”

He also stated that “we’re standing on the principle of democracy, of American values, of not this authoritarian, fascist regime that is storming our streets with no accountability because the FBI is not investigating anything, and then layer on top of that, the clear desire and the clear intention to use immigration enforcement to help steal this upcoming election, as Kristi Noem has said that she effectively intends to do, this is a massive, massive five-alarm fire that needs to be addressed.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett