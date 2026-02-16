Grijalva: It’s Trump’s Fault People Are Making Baseless Accusations on Guthrie Disappearance

On Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Lead,” Rep. Adelita Grijalva (D-AZ) said that the fact that some individuals online have baselessly accused others of being involved in the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie is “a direct result of Trump discrediting legitimate journalism as fake news for the past ten years.”

Host Dana Bash asked, “[T]here are several instances — more than several — of influencers accusing various people of being involved in the disappearance without any facts to back it up. What’s your message to those perpetrating the rumors?”

Grijalva answered, “Well, first, I want to take a moment to acknowledge how painful this moment is for the Guthrie family. Let’s remember what’s at stake here, a family is looking for their mother. And as painful as that must be already, imagine it being broadcast on television 24/7. And, unfortunately, we’re seeing these so-called journalists exploit the situation for clicks and likes. It’s reprehensible. And I believe it’s also a direct result of Trump discrediting legitimate journalism as fake news for the past ten years. This has led to a rise of online bloggers pretending to be real journalists that are spreading misinformation and conspiracy theories, and, unfortunately, someone I’m close to has fallen victim to this. Someone tweeted that he was a suspect, and now he’s being doxxed online, his family is receiving death threats, and all of this is a distraction from what really needs to happen, [which] is legitimate investigation from our law enforcement to try to find the perpetrator or perpetrators and bring Nancy Guthrie home.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett