FCC Chair Carr: We Started ‘Enforcement Proceedings’ Against ABC’s ‘The View’

Wednesday on Fox News Channel’s “Ingraham Angle,” Federal Communications Commission (FCC) chair Brendan Carr said he is investigating ABC’s “The View.”

Host Laura Ingraham said, “You are investigating ‘The View,’ I think on FCC regulatory violations. What’s happening there.”

Carr said, “Disney has a program called ‘The View.’ And they’ve been asserting the position that ‘The View’ is what is known as bona fide news in the statute. If you are bona fide news, you don’t have to give candidates equal airtime. But Disney and ‘The View’ have not established that that program is, in fact, bona fide news. We’ve started enforcement proceedings, taking a look at that. And, again, we’re going to hold broadcasters accountable. The days that these legacy media broadcasters get to decide what we can say, what we can think, who we can vote for are over. I think President Trump played a key role in just smashing the facade that they still get to decide the narrative here.”

Ingraham said, “But the narrative is you and Trump are authoritarians for threatening these types of investigations, which makes them change their content. But to the audience watching who is not familiar with what this equal time rule has traditionally always been about explain.”

Carr said, “The equal time rules were put in place back in the 1950s by Congress. And again, the idea is you don’t want these legacy media gatekeepers picking the candidates. They’re going to win primaries or general elections about more speech, more information, empowering viewers.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN