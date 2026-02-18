Meeks: I Don’t Know What’s Happening with Iran Talks, But Know Strikes Won’t Work

On Wednesday’s broadcast of “CNN News Central,” House Foreign Affairs Committee Ranking Member Rep. Gregory Meeks (D-NY) said that he doesn’t really know what’s happening in the Iran talks, but “I know diplomacy is the way.” And military action is “not going to solve the problems with Iran and the Middle East.”

Meeks said, “Congress has no opportunity to oversee and to get information so that we know exactly what’s going on. So, I wish I could sit here today and tell you, as the Ranking Member and former chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, that we are getting some information in regards to what is taking place. … I can’t sit here today to tell you and/or the American people that I have had complete oversight or getting information from the administration at all. I don’t know who is, even from the State Department. They march Marco Rubio out every now and then, as they did in Munich. But, other than that, we don’t know. And so I’m really concerned.”

He added, “I know diplomacy is the way. So, I hope that there’s some progress going on. But we’ve heard this before, and we’ve seen no action, other than the threat of military action by the president of the United States, and that’s not going to solve the problems with Iran and the Middle East.”

