On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria,” U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Mike Waltz stated that having U.N. backing on sanctions on Iran has been helpful and sometimes other countries “need that stamp of international law” to do things, “So, we can’t throw the baby out with the bathwater, but we are cleaning house at these U.N. institutions.”

Waltz said, “[S]ome of these committees are just unreformable. It’s why we’re not participating, it’s why we’ve walked away from, for example, the Human Rights Council. … However, where President Trump does see potential — and back to the negotiations — what has set the table, despite the fact that everyone is focused on the military pieces of this, is President Trump’s maximum pressure campaign that we went back to last year, that has their currency tanking, their foreign reserves tanking. It was actually merchants out in the Iranian economy that kicked off this latest round of protests. The U.N. stepped forward with snapback sanctions so that we get the entire world involved in terms of closing off and isolating the Iranian economy, because the thing the regime cares about most is its money. The IRGC controls about half of the Iranian economy, and that’s what allows it to keep such a tight control over the Iranian people. So, we can’t throw the baby out with the bathwater, but we are cleaning house at these U.N. institutions.”

After the discussion turned to the Board of Peace, Waltz said, “[B]ack to the kind of good parts of the U.N., these countries need that stamp of international law in order to contribute their troops in their own domestic constituencies.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett