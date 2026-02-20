Dem Rep. Olszewski on DHS Shutdown Hurting FEMA While Not Impacting ICE: Can’t Pretend ICE Is Normal

On Thursday’s broadcast of “CNN This Morning,” Rep. Johnny Olszewski (D-MD) responded to a question on the DHS shutdown not impacting ICE due to it having so much money, while impacting FEMA by saying that after “the senseless killing of American citizens to a lawless agency, I don’t think just letting them go forward and pretending like this is normal is okay.”

Host Audie Cornish asked, “How long will you hold out for it? I’m under the impression that ICE has so much money in the bank that you’re not going to stop a single operation. Meanwhile, FEMA, disaster, all these other things, it’s — they’re out of luck.”

Olszewski responded, “Yeah. If you look at what happened in Minneapolis, the senseless killing of American citizens to a lawless agency, I don’t think just letting them go forward and pretending like this is normal is okay.”

Cornish then asked, “But you think — so, what I’m hearing you say is the public is with you if you hold out longer and it affects their TSA lines or whatever?”

Olszewski answered, “The public overwhelmingly supports these reforms, 70, 80%. Almost any of the items that you listed that Democrats are asking for is overwhelmingly supported by the public.”

