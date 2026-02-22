Fmr Democrat Strategist: Country Polarized Due to Party Moving Far Left, Pandering to Online Activists

Breitbart TV

Sunday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” former Democratic Strategist Julian Epstein talked about his former party.

Epstein said, “The public hasn’t changed that much on a lot of these issues since the ’90s. … But what has changed is the activist left and particularly with the jet fuel of the online world.”

