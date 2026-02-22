Shapiro: Trump’s Policies Are ‘Chaotic, Cruel and Corrupt’

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” Gov. Josh Shapiro (D-PA) said President Donald Trump’s policies were “chaotic, cruel and corrupt.”

Partial transcript as follows:

MARTHA RADDATZ: Let’s talk about the state of the Democratic Party right now. You said that November’s election needs to be a referendum on President Trump, and that Democrats need to focus on reigning in the excesses, the chaos, the cruelty, the lawlessness of this administration. So what exactly is the pitch on how Democrats should do that?

SHAPIRO: I’ve called for a national referendum on these chaotic, cruel and corrupt policies of the Trump administration. Show up, vote in record numbers, and if you do, it is likely we’ll not only re-elect a bunch of Democratic governors who are holding the line here and

protecting the rule of law, but we’re very likely, and by the way, maybe even just in Pennsylvania, with our competitive congressional seats, to flip the balance of power in Congress.

That accomplishes two things. Number one, it stops the cruel policies from passing through the Congress of the United States, and number two, Congress finally, will ultimately act as a check on this administration, as is their constitutional obligation.