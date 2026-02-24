GOP Rep. Roy: We Can Cut Off Cartel Cash Flows, Use Our Military, Pressure Mexico

On Monday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “On Balance,” Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) stated that we can cut off cartel money sources and pressure the Mexican government to take the cartels on, and “we can have military assets taking out core operations and knocking the knees out from under some of these bosses” without an invasion of Mexico.

Roy said, “Look, there are a lot of alternatives besides prolonged war. … [R]ight now, we can cut off money supplies, we can stop the flow of dollars back to Mexico and all the remittances, we can have military assets taking out core operations and knocking the knees out from under some of these bosses, we can put pressure on Mexico — through tariffs — to do the right thing, we can stop the flow across our border by securing the border, both through fencing, and, by the way, passing H.R. 2, stopping the asylum and parole abuses. There are a lot of things we can do to go on offense, and, yes, that includes involving the military.”

He continued, “We don’t have to invade Mexico, but they need to know that the cartels are not going to get away with killing Americans.”

