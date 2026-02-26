Dem Rep. Kennedy on DHS Shutdown Not Impacting ICE: We Have to ‘Drive’ ‘Message’ to Get Accountability, It’s GOP’s Fault

On Thursday’s broadcast of CNN International’s “The Brief,” Rep. Timothy Kennedy (D-NY) responded to a question on if the DHS shutdown is doing anything about ICE given that ICE has a ton of money already by blaming Republicans and stating that “The American people have demanded accountability within the Department of Homeland Security, and we must continue to drive that message forward to create that accountability and create trust, once again, in our government, where this administration has failed our country.”

Host Jim Sciutto asked, “Do you believe that holding the line on additional funding for DHS is making a difference at all, right? Because the raids continue, and they already have an enormous pot of money from the big, beautiful bill. Is that stand impacting things in your view?”

Kennedy responded, “Well, Donald Trump and congressional Republicans would rather shut down TSA, shut down the Coast Guard, shut down FEMA, instead of making accountability measures that the American people are demanding to an out-of-control ICE agency. And so, we have got to hold their feet to the fire. The American people have demanded accountability within the Department of Homeland Security, and we must continue to drive that message forward to create that accountability and create trust, once again, in our government, where this administration has failed our country.”

