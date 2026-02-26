Grenell on Claims Iran Nuke Program Obliterated: They’ve Lied Before, ‘Are Close to the Breakout Number’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of Newsmax TV’s “Rob Schmitt Tonight,” Presidential Envoy for Special Missions Richard Grenell responded to a question on why we’re worried about Iran’s nuclear weapons program when the administration claimed the program was decimated less than a year ago by saying that “they are close to the breakout number, which is the enrichment level.” And we know Iran has lied plenty.

Host Rob Schmitt asked, “It is a question we’ve got to ask, though, if we’re so worried about nuclear weapons, this was a nuclear program that we claimed was decimated just a few months ago. Why are we worried about nuclear weapons?”

Grenell responded, “Well, look, they are close to the breakout number, which is the enrichment level. We also know that they’ve lied in the past to John Kerry about the number of centrifuges they have. They’ve lied about the heavy water amounts that they bring in, which is what you need to create this nuclear weapon. So, you can’t trust them. They’ve lied in the past. Remember, … years ago, that the Israelis found this whole locker of information that really proved that the Iranian regime had been lying and the Obama team just completely got snookered and the Biden team.”

