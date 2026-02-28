Crockett on Iran’s Election Meddling: Trump Has ‘Maniacal Issues’ on Elections, ‘Flirting With Us Not Even Having Elections’

On Saturday’s broadcast of MS NOW’s “Velshi,” Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) responded to Iran’s election interference by saying that we may end in a “war because of his maniacal issues as it relates to an election, at the same time that he is flirting with us not even having elections.”

Crockett said that “it is understandable that people have whatever issues that they have with Maduro, just like you’ve stated, people have whatever issues they have with the regime that is in control over in the Middle East. But the problem that we have is that you are not following the law, like, that’s the issue. If you feel as if you have everything that you need to actually engage in these types of actions, then why is it that you aren’t coming to Congress? That is the big question.”

She continued, “And my argument is that because, you know it’s not, you know that you don’t have the legal authority, when you go out on your social media platform and you say things like, well, they interfered with the election, that is not a reason to go and drop bombs and kill people and risk the lives of the people that have sworn an oath to protect this country. Right now, people’s sons, daughters, aunts, uncles, mothers, and fathers may end up being thrust into a war because of his maniacal issues as it relates to an election, at the same time that he is flirting with us not even having elections.”

