The Atlantic’s Brooks: Media Got ‘Too Progressive,’ Told Half of Country They Aren’t Worth Hearing

On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour,” The Atlantic Staff Writer David Brooks said the media has told “half the country that your voices aren’t worth hear[ing],” and “I think it’s time to mix up the media, that we got a little too progressive, a little too elite, and if Bari Weiss can change the mindset, all power to her.”

Brooks stated, “Well, the one reason Fox exists is because all the other mainstream networks don’t have Trump supporters. I do think we have made a mistake over decades in shutting out working-class folks and in not letting more Trump voices — and it’s hard to get Trump voices on the air, I understand that — but if you tell half the country that your voices aren’t worth hear[ing], they will rebel. And that’s a bit on us. Trump is not to be defended, but he’s never completely wrong.”

Earlier, while discussing the potential Paramount-Warner Bros. deal, Brooks said, “I don’t know Bari Weiss particularly, but I support what they’re trying to do. I think it’s time to mix up the media, that we got a little too progressive, a little too elite, and if Bari Weiss can change the mindset, all power to her. But if this is being done for lobbying and business, which it sure looks like it is, then that’s real deterioration in the business we’re in.”

