Dem Rep. Smith on Iran: Trump Is Bull in World’s Largest, Most Densely Populated China Shop

Tuesday on CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360,” Rep. Adam Smith (D-WA) said the U.S. military action in Iran has made President Donald Trump like “a bull who just walked into the world’s largest, most densely populated China shop.”

Cooper said, “I’m wondering what your reaction is to these new details from Centcom. Nearly 2000 Iranian targets struck by U.S. forces. Destruction of hundreds of ballistic missiles, launchers, drones, 17 Iranian naval ships. Is it clear to you what the strategy is here? What is the objective?”

Smith said, “It is not. And that’s part of the problem. It’s bounced around a lot on a number of different pieces. You know, from being in that briefing and talking to other people, it seems like the strategy is to hit Iran as hard as possible. And President Trump has made allusions to what happened in Venezuela. Now, comparing Venezuela to Iran is just a remarkable amount of ignorance, much more complicated problem in Iran. But I think President Trump’s vision to these that he has one is that he will batter Iran to the point where no matter who is left in charge, they will feel like they can’t stand up to the U.S. and they’ll have to do what we ask him to. Now, that’s not really playing out.”

He added, “Trump is basically a bull who just walked into the world’s largest, most densely populated China shop. Everywhere he turns, something breaks.”

