Israeli Amb.: ‘Plan Is Regime Collapse,’ Regime Change ‘Not Our Business’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “The Hill,” Israeli Ambassador to the U.S. Michael Leiter said that the plan in Iran “is to take apart this terrorist edifice that exists in Tehran.” And “The plan is regime collapse, where there will not be a regime in Tehran which will pursue nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles that can hit innocent people and create mayhem in the world.” But “When people talk about regime change, that’s not our business.”

Leiter said, “Look, our joint campaign continues unabated. The objective is victory. The objective is to take apart this terrorist edifice that exists in Tehran. We’ve been successful in striking four major command centers today in the middle of Tehran, which is, effectively, causing cracks in the chain of command. So, they’re finding it very difficult to get orders from Tehran out to the field.”

After talking about other accomplishments of the operation, he added, “Now, we’ve got to pursue the rest of the IRGC and the other security forces to fully break down this edifice and cause it to collapse.”

Later, he added, “The plan is regime collapse, where there will not be a regime in Tehran which will pursue nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles that can hit innocent people and create mayhem in the world. … When people talk about regime change, that’s not our business. Our business here is to prevent any government in Tehran from being a malign entity, from being able to shoot ballistic missiles and achieve nuclear weapons. Once we achieve that, we’re going to leave it to the people of Iran to choose their next government.”

