Schmitt on Iran: Trump Not Interested In ‘Forever War’

Tuesday on Fox News Channel’s “The Ingraham Angle,” Sen. Eric Schmitt (R-MO) said President Donald Trump was not interested in a “forever war” in Iran.

Host Laura Ingraham said, “Speaking of Iran, you’ve seen some of the public opinion polls, and President Trump is not going to give away his battle plan. Of course, he would never do that; it’s really smart. So, but people seem to say, you know, we support getting rid of this regime. If it’s a matter of days and weeks, 76%. I mean, can you imagine? If it’s months, it’s like 43%. Then it goes down to like, nothing. It looks like we’ve accomplished almost everything that we’ve set out to do. ”

Schmitt said, “I think they, have been very clear about what the objective here is, which is to make sure Iran can never have a nuclear weapon. And so they’re taking out those, you know, ballistic missiles that would protect that program. But President Trump has been, you know, clear that, and has learned, I think, the lessons from history here that that we’re not interested in a forever war in the Middle East. Missourians aren’t interested in that either. So this is about a decisive action to take out their nuclear capability. But, you know, long, protracted war in the Middle East is just not.”

