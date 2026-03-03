Schweizer: Trump’s Strikes on Iran ‘Disaster for China on Multiple Stages’

Tuesday on Fox New Channel’s “Ingraham Angle,” Breitbart News senior contributor and author of The Invisible Coup: How American Elites and Foreign Powers Use Immigration as a Weapon Peter Schweizer talked about the U.S. military strikes on Iran being a disaster for China.

Host Laura Ingraham said, “What do we need to understand here? Because China’s like, these strikes are terrible. These are awful. And this this conflagration in Iran is more jingoistic behavior from the United States. But they’re industrialized or industrialized. Iran, did they not?’

Schweizer said, “Yeah, they did, Laura. And look at Donald Trump not only, reshuffled the deck, he’s laid the cards out for the players. And China now has a terrible hand. Think about this. China provided their most advanced air defense systems to Iran, totally decimated by the United States and the Israelis. China’s invested more than $100 billion in Iran in industrial energy projects, etc., much of that in loans to the Iranian government. They’re not going to get that back. With both Venezuela and Iran Donald Trump has effectively taking 20% of China’s oil supply or oil supply, and reshuffled it. And here’s the thing to remember they were buying that oil as a discount because both Iran and Venezuela are sanctioned and they were able to buy it, not with U.S. dollars. One of their big goals has been to move away from the US being the global currency. They’re now going to have to go back into the global oil market and buy things with U.S. dollars. So this is a disaster for China on multiple stages. And Donald Trump has shifted the discussion that he’s going to have with President Xi when they meet in China almost entirely.”

Peter Schweizer’s The Invisible Coup: How American Elites and Foreign Powers Use Immigration as a Weapon is published by HarperCollins and is available to purchase now.

