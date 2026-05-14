DCCC Chair on Gas Tax Pause: Should Invest in Green Energy

During an interview with Seattle ABC affiliate KOMO on Wednesday, DCCC Chair Rep. Suzan DelBene (D-WA) said that a temporary suspension of the gas tax would only help with a portion of the increase in gas prices and argued that “the way we really help people is to end the war, to make sure that there is supply, and to continue to invest in alternative forms of energy that help give people options, where our state has been a leader in clean renewable energy. That’s where we need to be.”

DelBene said, “Well, let’s be clear, $1.50 they’ve gone up because of the war in Iran, with a war [where] there is no plan, no justification from the administration and they clearly still have no plan. When folks have talked about suspending the gas tax, it’s still a fraction of the increase that people are seeing right now.”

She continued, “And the way we really help people is to end the war, to make sure that there is supply, and to continue to invest in alternative forms of energy that help give people options, where our state has been a leader in clean renewable energy. That’s where we need to be. The president has no plan, and the American people are paying for that right now.”

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