Dem Rep. Bera: Could Be ‘Win-Win for the Chinese’ Deal on Iran that Includes Sanctions Reduction

On Wednesday’s “CNN News Central,” Rep. Ami Bera (D-CA) said there could be a deal on Iran to “get rid of the 60% enriched uranium, reduce some of the sanctions. It’ll be Chinese companies, not U.S. companies, that go into rebuild Iran. It’ll probably be Chinese oil companies that go in and rebuild their infrastructure. So, there could be a win-win for the Chinese.”

Bera said, “If they can come to some agreement on extending the ceasefire with Iran, we’ve worked with the Chinese on the Iran nuclear deal, the JCPOA under the Obama administration. The Chinese helped reduce the nuclear threat. That would give President Trump a win. So, that’s a place where I’ve talked to the Chinese ambassador and others, where I think the Chinese could help us find an end to this war.”

Co-host Kate Bolduan then asked, “Do you think that the incentive structure is in place that China will want to help bring an end to this war?”

Bera answered, “Well, what I would propose is, there’s going to have to be a lot of rebuilding in Iran. The Iranians are going to ask for sanctions relief. That’s the initial context of, perhaps, a deal that could be made, get rid of the 60% enriched uranium, reduce some of the sanctions. It’ll be Chinese companies, not U.S. companies, that go in to rebuild Iran. It’ll probably be Chinese oil companies that go in and rebuild their infrastructure. So, there could be a win-win for the Chinese. Again, President Trump’s in a bind here. He doesn’t know how to get out of this war that he started. He’s seeing really dramatic poll numbers in terms of dissatisfaction from the American electorate. And then we’ve seen the economic numbers that came out today, which are disastrous.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett