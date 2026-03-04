Dem Rep. Houlahan: ‘Assume’ Iran Orders Are Lawful, I Was Referring to Venezuela, Domestic Stuff

On Wednesday’s edition of NBC’s “Meet the Press NOW,” Rep. Chrissy Houlahan (D-PA) responded to a question on whether the orders to strike Iran would be illegal orders by stating that the video she released on defying illegal orders “was referring to some of the things that are happening, either in Venezuela or also within our own borders themselves, how we use our reserves,” and “I think that you are to assume that the orders of the president are lawful orders, and, as we wrestle with this issue, we should assume that those are lawful orders.”

Host Kristen Welker asked, “[Y]ou were among several of your colleagues who released a video earlier this year reminding military and intelligence servicemembers that they can — in your words — refuse illegal orders, orders that they deem to be illegal. Do you think the strikes against Iran fall into that category?”

Houlahan answered, “I’ve been mulling that one over, and I think it’s an interesting question. I think that you are to assume that the orders of the president are lawful orders, and, as we wrestle with this issue, we should assume that those are lawful orders. That video was referring to some of the things that are happening, either in Venezuela or also within our own borders themselves, how we use our reserves, how we use our National Guards domestically is important for us to be aware of. And I wasn’t saying anything that isn’t just stating the law. And I think that that was affirmed by the grand jury that met and all twelve of the regular, everyday citizens affirmed that my colleagues and I were, literally, simply stating the law.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett