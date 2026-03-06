Abbott: ‘Have to Do a Better Job’ of Identifying, Stopping Lone Wolf Terrorists

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America Reports,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) stated that “we have to do a better job of trying to identify” and get to lone wolf terrorists and said that he hopes investigating the Austin shooter “will provide a blueprint that we can use going forward to try to identify potential dangers like this before they kill anybody else.”

Abbott began by saying that while it isn’t known for sure yet, authorities “suspect” that the Austin shooter was a lone wolf.

He added, “I think the United States of America, as a whole, needs to do a better job of investigating and looking into people like this who pose a danger. We have to up our game, knowing that lone wolf terrorists like this can occur. And we have to do a better job of trying to identify them and get to them before they get to anybody who could harm our fellow Texans or fellow Americans. This guy was obviously radicalized for one reason or another, and, hopefully, the FBI and the Texas Department of Public Safety will be able to stitch together all the different pieces of his background, then will provide a blueprint that we can use going forward to try to identify potential dangers like this before they kill anybody else.”

