Dem Rep. Landsman: It’s Right to Hit ‘Shield’ Around Iran’s Enrichment Now ‘While They’re Weak’

On Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Arena,” Rep. Greg Landsman (D-OH) said that Iran was building up the means to protect its enrichment work and the choice was to wait until it was built or hit now “while they’re weak” and “I would have said, yeah, go now. We don’t want to have to get to a point where we have a larger, more complicated, more expensive, more deadly war. So, the strikes make sense.”

Host Kasie Hunt asked, “Where are you on the success or failure of what we’ve seen here? Do you think the world is currently better off today than it was before this started?”

Landsman answered, “We don’t know yet, right? The decision was, look, the Iranian regime wants to enrich uranium. They want to do it underground. We can stop that. But they were building up this shield to protect the enrichment work. At what point do you go in? Do you wait until it’s already up and running, this shield, which makes it difficult to penetrate, if not impossible? Or do you go now and do it while they’re weak? I would have said, yeah, go now. We don’t want to have to get to a point where we have a larger, more complicated, more expensive, more deadly war. So, the strikes make sense. But they need to get in, get them done, and then get out.”

