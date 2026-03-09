Kaine: Trump Calling Military Action in Iran an Excursion Is ‘So Insulting’

Monday on CNN’s “The Source,” Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA) said President Donald Trump’s referring to the military action in Iran as an excursion was “so insulting.”

Discussing a strike on a school in Iran, Sen. Adam Schiff (D-CA) said, “If the president was briefed that this was an American Tomahawk that tragically, for whatever reason, faulty intelligence or a faulty weapon, if he was briefed and he lied to the American people, the American people deserve to know that.”

Kaine said, “You know Kaitlan, can I tell you something else we can’t believe? I can’t believe the president today called this an excursion. Imagine you’re one of these families, and you’re watching your kid come home killed, or your spouse come home killed, one is a Virginian, and you hear this president today trying to make light of it calling it an excursion. That is so insulting. I hadn’t heard that until you just said it. And my skin crawls when I hear that kind of disrespect.”

Host Kaitlan Collins said, “Senator, I’m glad you brought that up because we do have video now of the dignified transfer happening right now. Just a few moments ago for the seventh U.S. service member who was killed in this war.”

