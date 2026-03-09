Whoopi Goldberg on Iran: Trump Is ‘Sending People in to Lose Their Lives’

Monday on ABC’s “The View,” Whoopi Goldberg told her co-hosts that President Donald Trump was “sending people in to lose their lives” in the Iran conflict.

Discussing the leader of Iran, Goldberg said, “You don’t know who’s coming in.”

Co-host Ana Navarro said, “He thinks it’s all going to be like Venezuela where he got the vice president.”

Goldberg said, “It’s not.”

Navarro continued, “But that was a kleptocracy. This is a theocracy. These people believe this stuff deeply. It’s a completely different ball of wax.”

Goldberg said, “Listen, basically, we are sending people in to lose their lives. Because we’ve seen how fighting goes, we know we shouldn’t have gone into Afghanistan. We knew that. And they decided to do it anyway. So now we’re in the same position with someone who doesn’t seem to care that human beings are being sent to war, peoples sons and daughters. His kids are not going. So, you know, I don’t I don’t want anybody son and daughter to go. I don’t want anybody to go because this is not what we should be doing. And you said you weren’t going to do this.”

Navarro said, “And by the way, it is costing almost $1 billion a day. It is costing $891 million a day.”

Goldberg said, “You know what is costing us in the world, Do you have any idea how messed up we are?”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN