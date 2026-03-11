Baldwin: Trump’s ‘War of Choice’ in Iran Is ‘Illegal’

Wednesday on MSNBC’s “Katy Tur Reports,” Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-WI) called the Iran strikes authorized by President Donald Trump a “war of choice,” and deemed them “illegal.”

Baldwin said, “I was in that very same briefing, classified briefing yesterday. And what I can tell you is that what you hear out of Donald Trump’s mouth over the last few weeks about his reasons for taking military action in Iran are totally incongruous with what we are hearing in those classified briefings. You may recall several weeks ago, President Trump was voicing concern about the, protesters in Iran who are standing up to their regime for the horrible economic conditions there. He threatened military action to support them. Then he talked about their ballistic missile program, that he talked about their nuclear program. Then he talked about regime change.”

He added, “He has had a different rationale for going into Iran, it seems sometimes by the hour. And that just proves to me that this was such a war of choice, so illegal, so much in violation of our Constitution that requires Congress to authorize wars, not presidents, to unilaterally, get into reckless wars of choice. And and that’s why we have to step up. And I’m calling on my Republican colleagues in the Senate to remember what their job is. We are to act as a check and balance, not a rubber stamp for this administration.”

