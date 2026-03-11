Fetterman: Left Media More Angry Criticizing U.S. Than Criticizing Iran

On Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Source,” Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) said that the strike on a school in Iran is tragic, but left-wing media “is much more angry about” the school strike, “but they didn’t seem to be as concerned about the Iranians massacring tens of thousands of their young people just a couple of weeks ago, too.”

Fetterman said, “I would remind everybody listening right now, the United States never, ever targets civilians. Iran does, including their own citizens, and they massacred 35,000 of them just a couple of weeks ago. And…the left media is much more angry about — talking about this [school], and it is a tragedy, but they didn’t seem to be as concerned about the Iranians massacring tens of thousands of their young people just a couple of weeks ago, too.”

He also stated that it is appropriate to investigate the strike, but he didn’t want to join in with other Democrats who are criticizing the war who wrote a letter about investigating the strike.

