Fetterman: New York Times Falsely Trying to Make Epic Fury Look Bad

On Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Source,” Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) stated that The New York Times is “trying to convince America” that Operation Epic Fury “has been a disaster or things are out of control, and that’s just categorically not true on that.”

During a discussion on media coverage of Iran, Fetterman said, “I don’t know what your network has talked about, but what I’m saying [is] that, whether, like, it’s The New York Times, they’re making it more and more trying to convince America that this has been a disaster or things are out of control, and that’s just categorically not true on that.”

Earlier, he stated that “the outcome thusfar has been outstanding. If you just look at the metrics, that the missile and the drone attacks are down in the 90s percent. And Iran really has been [unable] to strike back and hit our assets or Israel much right now. So, after eliminating all of the leadership after seven or eight days and achieving air supremacy after a couple of days, I think overall, I think it’s been outstanding, where we’re at.”

Fetterman added that it is fair to cover the strike on a school in Iran.

