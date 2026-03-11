Hawley on Iran Strikes: ‘It’s Been Historic, and Now It’s Time to Declare Victory’

Tuesday, during an appearance on Fox News Channel’s “Jesse Watters Primetime,” Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) praised the U.S. effort against Iran.

According to the Missouri Republican, it was time to declare victory against Iran.

“The possibilities could have been horrible,” host Jesse Watters said. “I mean, you could have had oil go to $200.00. You could have had a mass casualty event. You could have had a devastating terror attack inside the United States that could have killed hundreds of people. We could have been stuck in a quagmire.”

He continued, “I mean, there could have been missiles raining down on Tel Aviv. You know, tons of people being killed. None of that has happened. And war is very unpredictable. Those things could have happened, no matter how good the planning could have been and the fact that they haven’t happened, just that, the fact that it hasn’t gone badly at all in war. I mean, we’re almost batting a thousand here. Do you think the President is going to look for an off-ramp or keep going?”

Hawley replied, “Well, I think that he’s achieved his objectives the way that he’s laid them out. And you just put it beautifully, Jesse. I mean, what is there really that’s left to do that we haven’t already done? I mean, we have demonstrated to the world and anybody who’s watching, by the way that we have overwhelming military superiority, and we know how to use it.”

“We have totally destroyed forever their nuclear program,” he added. “We have destroyed their ballistic missiles. We have destroyed their Navy. I mean, this has been a total success in whatever it’s been, 11 days. And I thought the President’s remarks last night that he could declare victory today, and it would be a 100% victory. I think it’s true. I think we ought to say to our heroes, thank you for a job well done. This has been absolutely amazing. It’s been astounding. It’s been historic, and now it’s time to declare victory.”

Follow Jeff Poor on X @jeff_poor