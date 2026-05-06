Trump Wipes Out Establishment Republicans in Indiana Senate Primaries

President Donald Trump on Tuesday night vanquished many establishment-leaning Hoosier Republicans that refused to back his move to redistrict the state to favor Republicans during the midterm elections.

Trump-aligned groups poured millions of dollars against eight state Republican lawmakers who blocked his effort to redistrict the state in a more favorable fashion for Republicans. Trump’s MAGA base turned out during the Indiana Republican primary.

“It’s a sign that the party’s ready to follow the president on this and also turn over a new leaf, and get younger, newer leaders in the state Senate,” David McIntosh, the president of the Club for Growth and a former Indiana congressman, said. His group put more than $2 million in the race.

McIntosh said that Tuesday’s primary sends a message ahead of the pivotal midterm elections as Republicans will try to hold onto the House and Senate majorities.

“It’s a signal to Republicans everywhere: we want you to think of yourself as a team, help each other win, and don’t just be lone actors out there beating your chest or proving your ground, and I think that’s an important signal as the party gets ready for the midterms,” he said.

Steve Bannon, the host of the War Room show, said, “That’s $13.5 million we didn’t have [available] to spend on Virginia. That same cash backing the MAGA grassroots in voter engagement and canvassing saves four seats — stopping Spanberger cold in her tracks.”

The Trump movement defeated state Sen. Travis Holdman, the third highest-ranking lawmaker in the state Senate. Blake Fiechter, a Bluffton city councilman, defeated Holdman. Holdman is a top ally to Senate President Pro Tempore Rodric Bray, the biggest opponent against redistricting.

Tuesday’s primary victory may signal that a leadership challenge to Bray may work as well, who is not up for reelection until 2028.

Sen. Jim Banks (R-IN), whose Hoosier Leadership for America worked to primary establishment Republicans, said, “Republicans all over the country are looking at Indiana.”

His group and American Leadership PAC, which is run by Trump adviser Andrew Surabian, spent about $8 million on television and digital ads.

Surabian said, “There’s a big message here, but the message isn’t a new message. The message we’ve learned over the last 10 years is: It’s Donald Trump’s Republican Party.”