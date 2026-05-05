Cory Booker Vows to ‘Reform’ SCOTUS if Dems Win Midterms

Tuesday on MS NOW’s “All In,” Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) said if Democrats take control of Congress after the midterm elections, they will “reform” the Supreme Court.

Host Chris Hayes said, “Increasingly, I hear from not just Democratic wonks or people in the legal world, but sort of average Democratic voters, primary voters plugged in people. But the kind of folks who are paying attention that something has to be done about the court that that that we’ve gone through other periods of time where the court was out of control. Go read the Lincoln-Douglas debates, and they’re all about the court. And what the court had done in Dred Scott, is do you feel that way? Is this a priority of Democrats for getting power, that something must be done? Some change has to come to the way that this court currently function.”

Booker said, “The Supreme Court is another example of an area where most Americans agree. Most Americans agree that the highest court in the land should not have the lowest of ethics laws, and that billionaires can routinely shower, Supreme Court justices with gifts from mobile homes to fancy, expensive vacations. We all know that’s wrong. In addition, most Americans agree that Supreme Court justices shouldn’t sit on those benches until they’re so ailing, just hoping they can hold on well past perhaps even senility until their president lines up with their, their their jurisprudence philosophies and they can leave the bench. That’s why term limits, are a good thing as well.”

He added, “And so, yes, we have to think hard about how we’re going to reform the court and bring it back into alignment, especially because they’re continuing to do things like we saw last week, eviscerate years and years and years of progress, and throw us back to those dark years, where so many people were successfully suppressing the votes of minority groups throughout the South.”

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