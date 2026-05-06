Ted Turner, Media Pioneer, CNN Founder, Former Atlanta Braves and Hawks Owner, Dies at 87

Ted Turner, the bombastic television pioneer credited with creating the 24-hour news cycle and launched CNN in 1980, owned the Atlanta Braves and The Hawks, who flexed his influence among the global elite and donated a $1 billion to United Nations charities, and was married to Oscar-winner Jane Fonda, has died at age 87.

President Donald Trump was among the first of many influential figure to eulogize Turner, calling him “one of the Greats of All Time … one the Great of Broadcast History and a friend of mine.”

More to come.