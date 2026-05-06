First Lady Melania Trump championed the mothers of children in the United States Armed Forces ahead of Mother’s Day this weekend, calling them “the soul of our nation” in an address to American military mothers in the East Room at the White House on Wednesday.

“A mother is awestruck when she welcomes her child into the world. After nine months, the miracle of life creates a fascinating bond between mother and child,” Mrs. Trump said, according to prepared remarks reviewed exclusively by Breitbart News.

“With each breath, day by day, this bond deepens, bringing forth emotions never felt before. Quite frankly, these are emotions understood only by women,” Mrs. Trump said. “Only a mother can carry this type of powerful connection with her child, which is also too profound for words.”

Mrs. Trump noted the ultimate sacrifice made by the six U.S. service members killed on March 1 when an Iranian drone struck the Port of Shuaiba in Kuwait during Operation Epic Fury.

“I often think about the brave people who make the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom,” Mrs. Trump said. “When I went to honor the fallen service members from the 103rd Sustainment Command at Dover Air Force Base last March, I realized that words cannot comfort the all-consuming grief that family members, and mothers in particular, experience.”

“Their loss is overwhelming. Although I understand the deep pride these families feel in their loved ones’ service to our great republic, I cannot fathom the depths of their sorrow,” Mrs. Trump said.

The service members killed in the Iranian drone strike attack are Chief Warrant Officer 3 Robert M. Marzan of Spotsylvania, Virginia; Maj. Jeffrey R. O’Brien of Waukee, Iowa; Capt. Cody A. Khork of Winter Haven, Florida; Master Sgt. Nicole M. Amor of White Bear Lake, Minnesota; Sgt. 1st Class Noah L. Tietjens of Bellevue, Nebraska; and Sgt. Declan J. Coady of West Des Moines, Iowa.

“This is a time of military conflict for America. And, whereby we honor our selfless and valiant service members regularly, today is the day we hold their mothers in the highest regard,” Mrs. Trump said. “It is these military mothers who find themselves alone, awake in their thoughts, in the darkest hours of the night. Of course, we must also remember the mothers with a spouse overseas, praying for a safe return so their family can become whole once again.”

Mrs. Trump also declared that “the boundless love and quiet power of mothers” lies “at the very heart of America’s strength.”

“We are the most devoted teachers — gently nurturing empathy, inspiring dreams, and guiding our children towards goodness,” Mrs. Trump said. “We help them rise with courage when life grows difficult. In every hug, every story read at bedtime, and every sacrifice made without complaint, mothers build the moral foundation of our families. In doing so, America’s mothers help build the soul of our nation.”

Mrs. Trump’s speech can be read in full below:

Good afternoon. I would like to extend a very warm welcome to our Vice President, JD Vance, and his wife, Usha Vance. It is a pleasure to be joined today by Secretary McMahon and Mrs. Hegseth. I am also honored to welcome Mrs. Melody Wolfe and Lorraine Hoak today. And, to my Chief of Staff, Hayley Harrison, who is preparing to welcome her second child into the world. Hayley, you are a wonderful mother and I wish you and your growing family all great things. I often think about the brave people who make the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom. When I went to honor the fallen service members from the 103rd Sustainment Command at Dover Air Force Base last March, I realized that words cannot comfort the all-consuming grief that family members, and mothers in particular, experience. Their loss is overwhelming. Although I understand the deep pride these families feel in their loved ones’ service to our great republic, I cannot fathom the depths of their sorrow. A mother is awestruck when she welcomes her child into the world. After nine months, the miracle of life creates a fascinating bond between mother and child. With each breath, day by day, this bond deepens, bringing forth emotions never felt before. Quite frankly, these are emotions understood only by women. Only a mother can carry this type of powerful connection with her child, which is also too profound for words. This is a time of military conflict for America. And, whereby we honor our selfless and valiant service members regularly, today is the day we hold their mothers in the highest regard. It is these military mothers who find themselves alone, awake in their thoughts, in the darkest hours of the night. Of course, we must also remember the mothers with a spouse overseas, praying for a safe return so their family can become whole once again. At the very heart of America’s strength lies the boundless love and quiet power of mothers. We are the most devoted teachers—gently nurturing empathy, inspiring dreams, and guiding our children towards goodness. We help them rise with courage when life grows difficult. In every hug, every story read at bedtime, and every sacrifice made without complaint, mothers build the moral foundation of our families. In doing so, America’s mothers help build the soul of our nation. I pray you find enduring strength as your loved one serves in defense of our freedom. Most know my husband as the strong commander in chief, but his empathy transcends the role and shapes a caring leader who constantly remembers each and every American soldier is someone’s child. Distinguished guests, please join me with a warm welcome for our President, Donald J. Trump.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.