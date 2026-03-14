Chip Roy: Trump Has Taken ‘Right Steps’ to Free World from Iran’s Radical Theocracy

Friday on FNC’s “The Ingraham Angle,” Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX), a candidate for Texas Attorney General, credited President Donald Trump for taking the right steps to free the globe from the so-called “radical theocracy” Iran was attempting to impose.

“Congressman, why was it so important that our military launched the strikes against this Kharg Island, known as Iran’s oil lifeline?” host Laura Ingraham asked.

Roy replied, “Yes, Laura, great to be on. First of all, you know, credit to this administration for recognizing that it’s true that Iran has essentially had a radical Islamic theocracy which has been having a stranglehold and holding the world hostage because of the importance of the tankers moving through the Straits of Hormuz. Now, 15 years ago, Texans did a good job in propping up the oil industry here by engaging in fracking so that we’re now more independent. But now the president is taking the right steps to free the world from that stranglehold that this radical theocracy has had on the ability for commerce to flow and for those tankers to move through the Straits. So by taking out Kharg Island, the terminal facility there, that’s a big strike at China.”

“What people aren’t really focusing on here is the geopolitical brilliance of the president taking on Russia and China by going after Maduro and now going after Iran,” he added. “This is the moment to reshape the geopolitical stage, and the president is doing it. And Democrats aren’t just rooting for us to lose in Iran. They’re rooting against America. They don’t want America to win. They’re totally fine having radical Islamists attacking us on our own soil, putting them back out to engage in terror here in America, while rooting against us over there, instead of the brilliance of what we’re doing now to knock the knees out from under the Iranians.”

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