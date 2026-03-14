Top House Armed Services Dem: Won’t Back Iran Supplemental, It Gives Trump, Who Has ‘Record of Abusing’ Power, More Money

On Friday’s broadcast of MS NOW’s “All In,” House Armed Services Committee Ranking Member Rep. Adam Smith (D-WA) said he won’t vote for an Iran supplemental “because that kind of helps perpetuate the war, get that under control, stop the war, and figure it out. But even then, giving Trump more money with his proven record of abusing that power, not good.”

Host Chris Hayes asked, “On the cost to the Treasury, there is going to be some — there’s talk about a supplemental war appropriations bill. Are you a yes or a no on that, as of now?”

Smith answered, “I’m a hell no, because I’m not in favor of this war, and I’m sure as hell not in favor of continuing to fund it, because that kind of helps perpetuate the war, get that under control, stop the war, and figure it out. But even then, giving Trump more money with his proven record of abusing that power, not good. And, also, let’s keep in mind this is a full-scale Middle East war now, alright. This is even a wider war than Iraq was. This has spread. We’ve got the war between Israel and Lebanon going now at full scale. We’ve got the Kurds in the north have been dragged into it. A French servicemember was killed. Five others were injured in an attack in Erbil. We have 14 different countries that have been dragged into this war. I’ve used this analogy before, but Trump is basically a bull who has stumbled into the world’s largest, most densely-packed china shop, and it is spreading and causing an enormous amount of pain, death, casualties, economic pain. So, as I said, the cost is outweighing the benefit.”

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