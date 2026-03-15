Schiff: Trump Has Not Leveled with Americans, Iran War Is ‘Unsustainable’

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Sen. Adam Schiff (D-CA) said that President Donald Trump had not leveled with the American people about the military conflict in Iran.

Host Kristen Welker said, “Let me ask you about the big picture argument that we are hearing from the Trump administration with top officials. You just heard Secretary Chris Wright argue that the threat from Iran is so significant, not just to the world, but to the United States, that in evading now will ultimately make the world more secure. Do Trump officials have a valid point there, Senator?

Schiff said, “No, I don’t think they do. And I don’t think the president has really leveled with the American people first, by promising the American people he wouldn’t bring us into another foreign war. Then being unwilling to tell us what the real cost of this war are going to be. And we still don’t hear from the secretary, don’t hear from the president what the real cost of this will be, how long it will go on. Already, we spent billions and billions of dollars and more significantly.”

He added, “So the bottom line is we simply don’t know how long this war is going to go on. But we know the cost. The American people are already too high for a president who promised to bring down the cost of living for Americans, this is doing exactly the opposite. And raising the cost and the difficulty of Americans to afford simple groceries, lodging, rent, and energy prices. It’s simply unsustainable.”

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