Warner: There Was No Imminent Threat to the U.S. or Israel from Iran

Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation,” Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) said there was no “imminent threat” to the United States or Israel that prompted the military action in Iran.

Warner said, “There was no imminent threat to the United States and I don’t believe there was even an imminent threat to Israel from Iran. Over a period of time particularity with the ballistic missile capability Israel would be more under threat.”

He added, “The decision to go to war in this case was a choice by President Trump and as I was racing through, I won’t go through the whole list again, but it was regime change, get rid of the enrich uranium, get rid of the missiles, sink the navy, I’m not sure we have reached successful conclusion on any of those four. Particular on the last point, the navy they’re still have hundreds and hundreds of the speedboats that they can plant mines in the Strait of Hormuz which they have already partially mined.”

“Now or in this circumstance where you he’s going to decide, I guess when he feels it and his bones, I think, was the quote, ‘the president use and is that the criteria when we got literally 13 service members killed.’ I got a lot of those sailors on the Ford that are home ported in Norfolk, Virginia and waiting for him to feel right in the bones, that doesn’t seem to be the right criteria.”

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