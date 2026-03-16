Booker: Trump Running Iran Attacks with ‘Monumental Strategic Stupidity’

Monday on MS NOW’s “The Rachel Maddow Show,” Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) said President Donald Trump was running the Iran military strikes with “monumental strategic stupidity.”

Booker said, “I think what we’re witnessing here is the most monumental strategic stupidity exhibited by any president in our lifetime. I mean, utterly outrageous that he is at one time begging people to come help him with the mess that he created, causing the worst oil shock we have seen in our lifetime, bgging people to help and then when they’re not racing to help him after he’s already unleashed chaotic tariffs on them, after he’s already insulted them before, demeaned and degraded them, didn’t go America first, went America alone and really undermined all of our alliances. Now he’s even going further. This is a president says I don’t need your help. Please help me. I don’t need your help. Please help me. All the while, we’re seeing this whole world really feeling the shocks of this war. And from regions, as I talked to ambassadors and other leaders from Asia to Europe, they can’t believe that we’re making these strategic blunders. In the war in Ukraine, we’re making Russia stronger, pouring literally millions and millions of dollars into their coffers as they’re getting stronger in their fight against Ukraine, as they help Iran, target their missiles and their drones.”

He added, “We have crises in Asia and concerns in Asia, like China and their possible intervention in Taiwan. And now we see our Asian allies saying, wait a minute, we’re pulling resources away from that region, all for Donald Trump’s folly and his going to war in a war that does not have an end game, especially not one without American troops, which he won’t pull off the table.”

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