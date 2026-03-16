Raskin: ‘Republican Party Is Based Totally on Voter Suppression, Gerrymandering, Disenfranchisement’

Monday on MS NOW’s “The Weeknight,” Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) said the Republican Party was “based totally on voter suppression, gerrymandering, disenfranchisement at this point.”

Co-host Alicia Menendez said, “It strikes me, Congressman Raskin, that here you are engaged in democracy summer, at the same time that Republicans are having you and Congressman Frost take a vote on the SAVE America Act, that there are real, counter forces that are occurring in this moment, one trying to pull us toward democracy, one trying to pull us away. ”

Raskin said, “Obviously, the Republican Party is based totally on voter suppression, gerrymandering, disenfranchisement at this point. We’ve got to move in the other direction. And that’s what democracy Summer is all about. We’ve got this amazing curriculum.”

He added, “I mean, their numbers are absolutely collapsing. The tariffs were a nightmare. The war is a disaster. They’ve got no program for the country other than disenfranchisement, voter suppression, the SAVE Act, which I think violates the 19th Amendment. When you tell American women, you bring your driver’s license, and you bring your birth certificate, and if they don’t match, which they won’t for 69 million American women, then you need to bring a passport. And half of the people don’t have passports, you know. So yeah, just go out and buy an ID. That’s a poll tax.”

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