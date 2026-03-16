Van Jones: Dems ‘Have to Stick to Their Guns’ on DHS Shutdown, ICE’s Actions ‘a Lot More Inconvenient’ than Airport Issues

On Monday’s broadcast of “CNN NewsNight,” CNN Senior Commentator Van Jones said that “Democrats have to stick to their guns” on the DHS shutdown “because, as inconvenient as it is in an airport, it’s a lot more inconvenient to have ICE agents doing all kinds of terrible stuff, and they should be put back in a box.”

Host Abby Phillip asked, “This is starting to affect people. Van, you were saying you were in Austin this weekend. Is it time for Democrats to compromise?”

Jones answered, “No, I think Democrats have to stick to their guns, because, as inconvenient as it is in an airport, it’s a lot more inconvenient to have ICE agents doing all kinds of terrible stuff, and they should be put back in a box. However, I was in Austin, trying to leave South by Southwest. I had a 6 a.m. flight. I got there at 3 a.m. There were people, literally outside, wrapped around. It was complete — unbelievable lines. I had PreCheck and CLEAR. I barely made my flight. And then, they pulled the plane out, because it’s time to go, but the plane’s only half full, and the bags are there…so, we literally had to sit on the tarmac for an hour and then come back to re-balance the plane. Meanwhile, the people who could have made the plane balanced were stuck. It was just — the whole thing was so nutty.”

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