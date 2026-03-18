Homan: DOJ Needs ‘To Really Step Up’ on Charging Those Impeding ICE

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Ingraham Angle,” Border Czar Tom Homan said that “we’re not doing enough” to charge people impeding ICE officers, and “There needs to be zero tolerance on anybody impeding a law enforcement officer. We need DOJ to really step up on this and to focus on this, because we’ve got to send a message.”

Host Laura Ingraham asked, “Do you think, right now, we are doing enough to arrest and prosecute those who are impeding ICE? Because they think they have the playbook down pat, Tom. They do what they did in Minnesota, and, eventually, ICE will pull back. They make a scene, and, eventually, the deportations will slow, at least a little bit. To me, these people have to do real time or this is going to continue.”

Homan answered, “You’re right. And, no, we’re not doing enough. There needs to be zero tolerance on anybody impeding a law enforcement officer. We need DOJ to really step up on this and to focus on this, because we’ve got to send a message. When they start seeing consequences, when they start going to prison for doing stuff like that, because not only are they putting the ICE officer’s life in danger, they’re putting the community in danger, because the child rapist that we couldn’t arrest for a month later, how many little kids did he rape in that month that he was walking around?”

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