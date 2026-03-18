‘I Don’t Understand’: Fetterman Says His Support for Trump’s Iran Actions Has ‘Isolated’ Him

Tuesday on FNC’s “Hannity,” Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) questioned why his Democratic colleagues on Capitol Hill were not more supportive of President Donald Trump’s actions against Iran.

According to Fetterman, supporting Israel and removing the threat that Iran imposed was something more Democrats should back.

“I mean, like for me, like I am the only Democrat like that is absolutely fully supportive of what the president has done, you know, with Epic Fury,” Fetterman said. “And that’s isolated me as — in my party. But for me, generation now, we are losing generations in my party to supporting Israel and you know, really the nation. They’re the only nation in the region that has the kind of values that we as a Democrat, we want to live under that.”

“So, for me, I don’t follow the polls, you know?” he continued. “I’m going to follow the moral clarity of Israel, and I’ll be the one Democrat to celebrate, you know, continue to eliminate, you know, leadership that just — a couple weeks ago just executed thousands and thousands of their own young people there.”

Host Sean Hannity replied, “You know, I think the president is leading on the lessons of history. One lesson, Reagan, peace through strength. A second lesson is the last century between Mao, China; Stalin, Russia; Pol Pot, the killing fields; Tojo, Japan; Hitler, Nazi Germany; Mussolini, fascism. That if we don’t act when we have a chance and preemptively when you see an emerging threat, you risk potentially millions of lives. Last century, we lost 100 million. And the third thing I think the president learned actually from Afghanistan and Iraq, and that is no long, protracted wars. Go in, get your business done, and then it will be up to the people of Iran, and hopefully, they’ll seize the moment.”

Fetterman responded, “Yeah. Disarm a toxic and incredibly destructive regime. You know, that’s been the problem for not just the region, but for the entire world. Every single Democrat in my party has said, ‘We must never allow Iran to acquire a nuclear bomb.’ Every single president, the last three or four have all had that same problem, and they were unable to just deal with it head on.”

“But now, President Trump did that and exactly the right thing to do,” he continued. “And you know, right now, we’re three weeks into this. I don’t understand why a single Democrat that I know isn’t publicly just praising this and saying, ‘Hey, you know, what’s happening now is making the world more safe and the region more safe.'”

“And, I want to call out our allies that are unwilling to help the Americans to open up the straits,” Fetterman added. “You know, like, hey, does your country use oil? Yeah. Well, then that makes you part of — that’s a necessary part of this solution. I can’t imagine why they would turn their back on an America, but also remind them when America always stands up and stands with you when you’re confronted by this kinds of evil.”

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