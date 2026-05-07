An illegal alien, released into the United States by former President Joe Biden’s administration, is accused of sexually assaulting elderly women at a Wisconsin nursing home where he was employed.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has lodged a detainer against illegal alien Julio Cesar Morales Jarquin of Nicaragua. Morales Jarquin was released into the United States interior in 2023 as part of Biden’s parole pipeline.

Even after the Trump administration terminated the parole pipeline in April of last year, Morales Jarquin remained in the United States illegally.

According to police, Morales Jarquin was employed at an assisted living facility in Dane County, Wisconsin, a sanctuary jurisdiction, when he was accused of sexually assaulting elderly women living at the facility.

Morales Jarquin has been charged with two counts of second-degree sexual assault of an elderly victim. ICE agents are pleading with Dane County officials to ensure that the illegal alien is not released back into the community.

“This illegal alien is charged with two counts of sexual assault of an elderly victim at an assisted living facility,” the Department of Homeland Security’s Lauren Bis said:

This dirtbag was released into the country by the Biden Administration. DHS is calling on sanctuary politicians in Dane County, Wisconsin to not release this criminal from jail back onto the streets to commit more crimes. We need Wisconsin sanctuary politicians to cooperate with us to remove criminals from our country. [Emphasis added]

Dane County officials have shielded illegal aliens from federal immigration enforcement by telling ICE agents they must have a signed judicial warrant to take custody of an illegal alien in the county’s custody.

Such signed judicial warrants do not exist and are not required by federal immigration law.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.