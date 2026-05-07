Mark Hamill Posts Image of Trump Dead in Grave Days After Posing with Barack Obama

Disney’s Star Wars actor Mark Hamill posted a grim fantasy of President Donald Trump being dead in a grave just days after posing with former President Barack Hussein Obama.

“If Only,” his post began, featuring a depiction of Trump dead in a grave surrounded by daisies. The gravestone lists Trump’s birth and death years as 1946-2024. Notably, the assassination attempt against Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania – seeing a bullet nick the side of his ear, narrowly missing his skull – happened in the summer of 2024. The attack took the life of one Trump supporter – a devoted husband and father – Corey Comperatore.

“He should live long enough to witness his inevitable devastating loss in the midterms, be held accountable for his unprecedented corruption, impeached, convicted & humiliated for his countless crimes,” Hamill’s caption continues. “Long enough to realize he’ll be disgraced in the history books, forevermore. #don_TheCON”

If Only- He should live long enough to witness his inevitable devastating loss in the midterms, be held accountable for his unprecedented corruption, impeached, convicted & humiliated for his countless crimes.

Long enough to realize he’ll be disgraced in the history books, forevermore.

#don_TheCON [image or embed] — Mark Hamill (@markhamillofficial.bsky.social) May 6, 2026 at 2:52 PM

His disturbing message not only followed yet another thwarted assassination attempt against Trump but also came days after posing with Obama for a Star Wars-themed promo for Obama’s presidential library in Chicago.

“Happy Star Wars Day from the Obama Presidential Center,” Obama said in the May 4 video, standing next to Hamill, perhaps best known for playing Luke Skywalker. As Breitbart News detailed:

The groan-inducing Star Wars jokes continue with Obama describing a young person yearning for adventure and purpose. Hamill pretends to get too excited by the similarities to young Luke, suggesting that this person should “blow up a giant spacer laser,” as he did at the climax of series’ first film. The former president chides him, saying he was talking about today’s youth, and what they should do instead is buy tickets to his presidential center’s grand opening on Juneteenth (which Joe Biden made a federal holiday, not Obama).

Hamill’s public disdain for Trump, to the point of publicly fantasizing about his demise, is not new for the left. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt was sure to remind members of the establishment media, as well as the left, about this as well following the thwarted assassination attempt at the White House Correspondents’ Association (WHCA) dinner.

“Nobody in recent years has faced more bullets and more violence than President Trump,” Leavitt said. “This political violence stems from a systemic demonization of him and his supporters, by commentators; yes, by elected members of the Democrat Party; and even some in the media.”