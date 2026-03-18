MS NOW’s Wallace: ‘Fringe Conspiracy’ Theorist Kent Asking Same Questions About Iran Many People Are

On Tuesday’s broadcast of MS NOW’s “Deadline: White House,” host Nicolle Wallace said former Director of the National Counterterrorism Center Joe Kent is an individual who has pushed “fringe” conspiracies “appeared alongside far-right militia groups and associated with white nationalist Nick Fuentes” whose departure “shows that Donald Trump cannot swat away the raging debate within his own coalition over the war in Iran. His own base is asking the same questions that a lot of other Americans are asking.”

Wallace said, “Kent is an election denier through and through. He peddled the fringe conspiracy theory that the FBI instigated the January 6 insurrection. He’s appeared alongside far-right militia groups and associated with white nationalist Nick Fuentes.”

She added, “Kent’s resignation today, though, shows that Donald Trump cannot swat away the raging debate within his own coalition over the war in Iran. His own base is asking the same questions that a lot of other Americans are asking. Why are we at war with Iran? Why did we attack Iran when we did? What are the goals of the war, and how and when does it end?”

Wallace further stated, “Mr. Kent isn’t the kind of person that we would platform and hold up, but it is a fascinating window from deep inside the government’s own intelligence apparatus.”

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