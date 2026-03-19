Angus King: We Should Make Doxxing Agents ‘Serious Offense’ as Part of DHS Deal and End Masking

On Thursday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Arena,” Sen. Angus King (I-ME) discussed the impasse over DHS funding and said that the solution to the disagreement between Democrats and Republicans over whether agents should be able to wear masks is to eliminate the masks except for “certain, limited circumstances,” and also “make doxxing a serious offense” so agents are protected from that.

Host Kasie Hunt said that Sen. James Lankford (R-OK) told her that masking is a red line for Republicans and asked King to respond.

King responded, “On the masking question, I’ve never seen a law enforcement agency in my life that wears masks as a regular thing. Now, maybe there’s some special case where they should. But the problem with people in masks is, number one, it’s intimidating, and it puts fear in people. And I think it sort of takes down a barrier to responsible conduct if nobody knows who you are.”

He continued, “I think the answer is, let’s get rid of the masks, allow them in certain, limited circumstances, and make doxxing a serious offense so that people can be protected from what James Lankford (R-OK) says is the problem.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett