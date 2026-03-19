Dem Rep. Underwood: We’re Spending on Iran Instead of Affordability Need of ACA Subsidies

On Thursday’s broadcast of “CNN This Morning,” Rep. Lauren Underwood (D-IL) discussed a potential budget supplemental due to Iran and said that the money spent on Iran could have funded “a year extension of the ACA tax credits, right? Like, people’s real affordability needs are not being met” while there is a war in Iran.

Underwood said that Democrats will likely vote against an Iran supplemental.

She added, “I just think that the voters are not supportive of the war, they are not supportive of the rising gas prices, they are not supportive of 13 servicemembers being killed and hundreds being injured, and they’re not supportive of the president taking this action without justification to the American people. When we look at the cost of this war, we could have already funded an extension — a year extension of the ACA tax credits, right? Like, people’s real affordability needs are not being met while Donald Trump is over conducting this war of choice in the Middle East.”

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