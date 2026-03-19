GOP Sen. Johnson: TSA Should Be Privately Contracted, Air Traffic Control Privatized

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “The Bottom Line,” Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) argued that the TSA should have been set up to be privately contracted so that there would not be disruptions like the current one that is taking place during the DHS shutdown and said that air traffic control, in addition to many other things, should also be privatized due to how dysfunctional government is.

Co-host Jackie DeAngelis asked, “[W]e were discussing earlier on our program some of the airports in the country that use TSA that is privately contracted, and that’s been very successful, and, obviously, in a time like this, the government’s not paying those agents, they’re being privately paid, so you don’t have to deal with a disruption like this. Do you think we’ll see more of that?”

Johnson answered, “That’s the way that it should have been set up initially. Quite honestly, I think air traffic control ought to be privatized. There [are] all kinds of things we ought to privatize because government is dysfunctional. It should surprise nobody, but what’s really dysfunctional is Congress and the United States Senate. We’ve got to change that dynamic.”

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